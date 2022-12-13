Blood bank’s O-positive and platelet inventory down to hours of supply

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Miguel Verdugo, an Imperial Valley College second year administration of justice student, donated blood in the LifeStream Donation Center’s Blood Mobile in front of the DePaoli Sports Complex in Imperial, in 2016.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is facing a severe blood shortage that threatens local patients, according to a press release.
“We are down to hours of supply,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s President/CEO and Medical Director.
