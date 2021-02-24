Blue Angels again to host Thunderbirds at NAF
Buy Now

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels will again be sharing the air field at NAF El Centro starting today through March 3. FILE PHOTO, U.S. AIR FORCE

NAF EL CENTRO — For the second consecutive year, the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be the guests of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels at their winter training home here.

The nation’s two premier military flight demonstration squadrons   will conduct an information exchange onboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, starting today through March 3. They’ll trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2021 show season, according to a release issued by the air facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.