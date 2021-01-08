Blue Angels arrive with less fanfare than usual
Buy Now

Cmdr. Brian C. Kesselring, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron parked his F/A18 Super Hornet at NAF El Centro Tuesday and prepared to disembark the aircraft with the assistance from his ground crew, Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Jordan Wall. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS BOBBY BALDOCK

NAF EL CENTRO – In year that continues to be marked by widespread restrictions on gatherings and public events, the return of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, to Imperial Valley for winter training was met with unusually little fanfare.

Blue Angels arrive with less fanfare than usual
Buy Now

The Blue Angels arrived at NAF El Centro Tuesday for their first ever winter training in the F/A-18 Super Hornet. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS BOBBY BALDOCK

Due to the pandemic, the base is closed to the public, including media, so access Tuesday afternoon was limited to a livestream presentation on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.