Blue Angels connect with community at ECRMC event
Veronica Ramirez (center), of El Centro, was paid a visit Sunday in her hospital room by members of the Blue Angels crew during a meet-and-greet event at El Centro Regional Medical Center. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — The love affair between the staff and crew of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron and the Imperial Valley community was in full evidence again Sunday at a Come Meet the Blues event at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Some 25 to 30 members of the Blue Angels crew showed up at ECRMC’s Medical Office Building on Ross Avenue to meet local residents, sign autographs, pose for pictures, answer questions and visit patients.

Members of the Blue Angels crew sign photographs during the Come Meet the Blues community event Sunday at El Centro Regional Medical Center. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Melanie Bustamante, 10, of Imperial, tries on a pilot’s helmet during the Come Meet the Blues community event Sunday at El Centro Regional Medical Center. PHOTO TOM BODUS

