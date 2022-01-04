Blue Angels due to return today

The Blue Angels as shown on Jan. 7, 2021, when they arrived at Naval Air Facility El Centro for their first ever winter training in the F/A-18 Super Hornet. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS BOBBY BALDOCK
EL CENTRO – A post-holiday tradition dating back 55 years will continue today when the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, better known as the Blue Angels, arrive at Naval Air Facility El Centro to begin their 2022 winter training.
The squadron is scheduled to arrive about noon. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NAFEC.
