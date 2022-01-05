Blue Angels return to Valley
The Navy Flight Demonstration Team, better known as The Blue Angels, arrived at Naval Air Facility El Centro around midday on Tuesday.
The Blue Angels line up following their arrival to Naval Air Facility El Centro on Tuesday.
The Blue Angel pilot exit the cockpit following their arrival at Naval Air Facility El Centro on Tuesday.
The Blue Angels are welcomed to Naval Air 

Facility El Centro after their four-hour flight from Pensacola, Fla.

