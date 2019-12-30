Blue Angels to do 2021 practice demo
Buy Now

A view of the six F/A-18 Hornet jets belonging to the Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels recently announced that a public practice demonstration will take the place of its traditional air show headlining appearance at Naval Air Facility El Centro in 2021.

The practice demo will be open to the public, showcase the flight demonstration squad’s aerial acrobatics and cap the flight demonstration squad’s winter training at NAFEC, said Chelsea Dietlin, Blue Angels public affairs officer.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.