CALEXICO — Calexico Border Paws, a Facebook page, posted that Blue Knights, a fraternal order of active duty and retired police officers Federal Officer’s and Honorary members with a united goal, to help others in need, donated around 35 dog beds to the Calexico Animal Control.

Diana Daniels, who works in law enforcement, created the page 12 years ago during a night shift when she came across the facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.