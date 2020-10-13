IVP

EL CENTRO — The county Board of Supervisors today is expected to consider whether to expand its moratorium on evictions to include commercial tenants.

On Sept. 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that allows a government entity to adopt local eviction protections for commercial tenants through March 31.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

