Body found near Ocotillo remains unidentified
An area along an unnamed, unmarked road that goes from West Evan Hewes Highway to Shell Canyon Road on Wednesday near Ocotillo. A buried body in an advanced state of decomposition was found here on January 21. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

OCOTILLO — A body found in an advanced state of decomposition on Jan. 21 in an area northeast of here has yet to be identified, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

At this point, it hasn’t even been determined whether the body is that of a male or a female. Delaying the process is a combination of how decomposed the body is, and the fact no identification was found at the scene, ICSO Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez explained.

