Kevin Kirkpatrickson (front in hat), helps "Pascal" lift water containers to construct walls in the sands of Bombay Beach for "The Sub-Club's" underground Bombay Beach Biennale, during April Fool's Weekend, in Bombay Beach, California.
Bombay Beach Locals "Addy" (left), and "Spoon" make adjustments to the Basilica on the beach for the Bombay Beach Biennale during April Fool's Weekend, in Bombay Beach, California. The painting depicts the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with a basket of fish and loaves of bread.
Crews assemble a floating pier and platform for the art exhibit dubbed, "Bridge to Mexico," for the Bombay Beach Biennale, held during April Fool's Weekend, in Bombay Beach, California. Artist Sean Taylor said the four-stage project incorporates sound and echoes. "I just want to know how well sound travels on water," he said as he gestured across the Salton Sea south to Mount Signal in Baja California, Mexico.
BOMBAY BEACH — A “renegade celebration” spanning the spectrum between the physical and metaphysical occurred along Salton Sea’s shores over April Fool’s weekend, Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.
Founded in 2015, the “Bombay-Beach-Biennale” draws in people from all parts of the globe who have a desire to bring art and raise awareness about ecological challenges in the Salton Sea.
