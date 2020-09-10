CALIPATRIA – The recent refinancing of $6.45 million in general obligation bond debt is expected to save Calipatria Unified School District property owners $920,000 in tax payments over the course of the remaining life of the bonds.

The transaction closed Sept. 3 and locked in an interest rate on the refinanced debt that is about half of what it was previously, according to Superintendent Doug Kline.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.