Books designated to help migrant students

Dr. Miguel Meza Estrada, director of the program National Commission of Free Textbooks, showcases one of the many books that the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico received during a books donation ceremony on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — The Mexican government donated more than 1,000 Spanish books to the consulate here.

The consulate celebrated receiving these books, which are an assortment of textbooks and children’s fiction, on Tuesday with a ceremony outside of its building on Heber Avenue.

Adrien Lopez, 13, of Calexico, (left) receives a book from Dr. Miguel Meza Estrada and Tarcisio Navarrete (far right) during a books donation ceremony on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

