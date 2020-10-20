Border agents stop two alleged drug runners

SALTON SEA — It took a shade more than an hour Saturday morning for El Centro Sector Border patrol agents to thwart two alleged drug smuggling attempts at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, the first incident occurred about 7:20 a.m., when a man driving a Hyundai approached checkpoint and attracted the interest of the Border Patrol K-9 unit.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized 43.13 pounds of meth hidden in the fuel tank of a vehicle. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized 5.79 Pounds of fentanyl hidden in the fuel tank of a vehicle Saturday morning. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized 7 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the engine of a vehicle Saturday morning. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

