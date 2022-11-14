Border Crossing: CPD to implement a traffic management plan for Second Street

CALEXICO — During peak hours on border crossing, motorists do not respect or follow the signal light at the intersection of Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, causing significant traffic issues, according to an inter-department memorandum from the Calexico Police Department (CPD) by the interim police chief, Jesus J. Serrano.

The Mexico-bound traffic uses two primary routes of travel: State Route 111 to Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, and the intersection is controlled by a signal light, according to the memorandum.

