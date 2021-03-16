Border Patrol agent dies while on duty
Buy Now

LEFT: Highway 86, north of North Marina Drive, on Tuesday in Salton City. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA RIGHT: Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos. COURTESY PHOTO ESC BP

SALTON CITY — El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was killed by an oncoming vehicle while tending to a vehicle accident Monday on State Route 86, the agency confirmed in a release issued Tuesday.

Flores-Bañuelos, 35, was responding to a report of an accident north of North Marina Drive at the time he was injured. He reportedly was assisting a 75-year-old woman in a Nissan Sentra when he and the Nissan were hit by a northbound Chevrolet.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.