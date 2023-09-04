Border Patrol agents arrest prior sex offender making illegally entry

CALEXICO – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican man with a prior sexual offense conviction early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs, at approximately 12:00 a.m. on August 29, agents utilizing camera equipment spotted a man walking north from the international boundary in an agricultural field, about three miles east of the Calexico West Port of Entry. Agents responded and found the man hiding in the field. He was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
