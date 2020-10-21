Border Patrol and Mexicali police demonstrate joint patrols
A caravan of about 15 horses travels along the international border during a binational event on Monday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — The United States and Mexico showed what it looks like when they work together Monday when U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexicali police demonstrated a mirror patrol of both sides of the international border.

The event took place about 8 a.m. Those in attendance conducted the patrol on horseback, making up a caravan of about 15 horses.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (left) and Mexicali City Mayor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda give a thumbs-up during a binational event on Monday in Calexico. The table was set up, as it was Olmeda’s 35th birthday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

