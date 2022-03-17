Border Patrol stable dedication honors fallen agent

FROM LEFT: El Centro Sector Border Patrol Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dennis Harmon; a daughter of fallen El Centro Sector Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos; her mother, Diana Flores-Bañuelos; U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, and El Centro Sector Supervisory Horse Patrol Agent Timothy Lencsak shear the ribbon commemorating the sector's new stables at the Calexico Station. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Diana Flores-Bañuelos comforts her daughter after cutting the ribbon Wednesday during the ceremony dedicating El Centro Sector Border Patrol's new stables in memory of her late husband, Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who was a member of the Horse Patrol. PHOTO TOM BODUS
A silhouette and plaque outside one of the storage units at the new El Centro Sector Border Patrol horse stables in Calexico memorializes Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos, who died in the line of duty March 15, 2021. PHOTO TOM BODUS
CALEXICO — For the first time since the El Centro Sector Border Patrol's Horse Patrol was founded nearly two decades ago, the unit's mounts have a home that is strictly their own.
On Wednesday, a large group of Border Patrol agents and other dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Horse Patrol Stables at the Calexico Border Patrol Station, 536 Barbara Worth Road. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Agent Raul Ortiz was among the speakers in what was his first visit to the El Centro Sector.
