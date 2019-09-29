A group of western Mexicali residents expressed concerns with the Mexican government’s failure to provide details about the planned shelter for Central American immigrants that apparently is under construction by Eleventh Street. Weeks ago residents were told the shelter will be at the abandoned Gigante store building just across Fraccionamiento Villafontana subdivision.

With the support of at least one City Council member, residents launched a petition drive against the facility.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

