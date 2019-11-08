A local political party lost its registration Wednesday after members of the Electoral Council voted unanimously for the proposal.

The Electoral Institute said Transformemos Party, a conservative political institution, lost its registration for its inability to reach the minimum percentage of votes cast in June.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

