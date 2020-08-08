BORSTAR aids severely dehydrated man in mountains

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol BORSTAR agent administers intravenous therapy to a severely dehydrated man on Thursday in the Jacumba Mountains area. PHOTO COURTESY CBP

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents aided a man abandoned in the mountains and in distress on Thursday, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.

The incident occurred approximately 1 p.m., when a Border Patrol agent patrolling in the Jacumba Mountains area encountered a man who had illegally crossed into the United States.

