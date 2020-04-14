Bovino assumes command of El Centro Sector

IMPERIAL — The U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector has a new boss.

New Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino assumed command here Monday. He officially replaces Gloria Chavez, who assumed interim command of the El Paso, Texas, Sector in July 2019 before being reassigned there permanently in February. She assumed duty at the El Centro post in April 2018.

