IMPERIAL COUNTY — On November 6, at approximately 2:27 p.m., a 62-year-old male, identified as Henry Herren of Santee, Calif., was driving a 2003 International 4300 Box Truck on Interstate 8, eastbound, west of Dunaway Road. A 50-year-old male, identified as Jaime Nguyen Garcia of Las Vegas, was driving a 2006 Beaver Monterrey motorhome on Interstate 8, westbound west of Dunaway Road, with a 12-year-old female and a 10-year-old male as passengers.
For unknown reasons, Herren failed to maintain the Box Truck within its lane of travel. The Box Truck traveled into the center median and into the westbound lanes of Interstate 8, where it collided into the motorhome.
