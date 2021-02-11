Boxing club scores six belts in Tijuana

FROM LEFT: La Familia Boxing Club members Juan Martínez, Brianda Guerrero, Angely Guerrero,  Martín Martínez, Jacob Chip and Fernanda Martínez show off their belts after Saturday’s Grand Amateur Champion Tournament, held at the Santa Anita TKT Entertainment Center, in Tijuana. Also pictured, behind Angely Guerrero, is coach Armando Cardenas. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – Despite makeshift training facilities and no ring, La Familia Boxing Club coaches Armando Cardenas and Pops Sánchez shepherded six young athletes to victory in Tijuana on Saturday.

A squad consisting of three boys and three girls competed in the Grand Amateur Champion Tournament, held at the Santa Anita TKT Entertainment Center.

