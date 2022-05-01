Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High around 95F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High near 95F. NW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.