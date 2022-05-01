Linda Estrada, administrator at La Familia Boxing, holds a shirt with the image of former coach Ignacio "Pops" Sanchez who was honored during a community event on Sunday at Calexico's Adrian Cordova Park. PHOTO ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS
Linda Estrada, administrator at La Familia Boxing, holds a shirt with the image of former coach Ignacio "Pops" Sanchez who was honored during a community event on Sunday at Calexico's Adrian Cordova Park. PHOTO ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS
CALEXICO — Ignacio "Pops" Sanchez, a local boxing coach who passed away last year due to COVID-19 complications, was remembered during Earth and Arbor Day celebrations in Adrian Cordova Park on Saturday.
"This day is important for our community it means maintaining, planting and keeping trees in our city," said Javier Moreno mayor of Calexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.