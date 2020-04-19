BP agent, wife donate 100s of homemade masks

U.S. Border Patrol agent Ricardo Ruedas (left) and his wife, Alejandra, have been donating their time to sew protective masks for essential personnel. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO -- Imperial Valley natives Ricardo Ruedas and his wife Alejandra have donated hundreds of handmade masks to essential personnel to help protect against the COVID-19 virus.

Ruedas, a Border Patrol agent out of El Centro Sector and his wife, Alejandra, a nursing school graduate who owns and operates an online cake business, combined their passion for helping others and their sewing skillset in order to make masks for the community during this pandemic crisis.

