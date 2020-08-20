Braga Fresh adds Duran to sales team
Jason Duran

SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh hired Jason Duran to join the sales team at Josie’s Organics.

Duran is an expert in the organic produce industry having spent more than 25 years at Whole Foods Market, starting as a team member, moving up to team leader, regional produce buyer, distribution facility team leader and Midwest region produce coordinator. He then move into purchasing at the global produce office in Watsonville, Calif., and other distribution centers.

