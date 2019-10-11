Brandenberg honored as 2019 Farmer of the Year
Brandenberg

IMPERIAL — Imperial County Farm Bureau has named El Centro cattleman Bill Brandenberg its 2019 Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year.

The award was announced at Farm Bureau’s annual dinner meeting Thursday evening at the Casa de Mañana Building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds.

Bo Shropshire
Imperial County Farm Bureau President Tom Brundy addresses the audience at the 2019 Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year & Meeting of the Members banquet Thursday evening at the Casa de Mañana Building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds. PHOTO TOM BODUS
A young guest gets a close-up view of the evening’s entertainment at Imperial County Farm Bureau’s 2019 Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year & Meeting of the Members banquet Thursday evening. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
A guest reviews the several of the items up for auction at Imperial County Farm Bureau’s 2019 Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year & Meeting of the Members banquet Thursday evening. PHOTO TOM BODUS

