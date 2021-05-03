Brawley and Central seniors celebrate prom night
FROM LEFT: Brawley Union seniors Brian Lopez, Zoe Amezcua, Rubby Naranjo, Ashlley Murrieta, Lahisha Fabela, Korazu Palomares and Angel Montes were among the students who gathered at American Legion Post #60 Saturday night for senior prom. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

BRAWLEY – A large number of Brawley Union and Central Union high school seniors were in town Saturday night, and it wasn’t for a Bell Game.

Actually, they weren’t even at the same locations, but they were all decked out in gowns and tuxedos, corsages and boutonnieres, and the other trappings of a formal occasion to celebrate their final year of high school.

Students from Brawley Union High SchooL enjoy their dinner at American Legion Post #60 while they await announcement of the prom queen and king. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Brawley seniors Richard Torres and Tahjah Fortune were crowned prom king and queen at American Legion Post #60 Saturday night. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Alec Cibrian, Jorge Bribiesca, Angel Villa, Pablo Selk and David Felix, as well as Ian Garza (back), were among some 250 Central Union students who attended the school’s senior prom Saturday night at the Anaya Ranch in Brawley. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Ramses Compton and Jocelyn Ibarra were crowned king and queen of the Central Union prom Saturday night. COURTESY PHOTO
A table of Central Union seniors are all smiles on prom night Saturday at Anaya Ranch in Brawley. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

