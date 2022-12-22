Brawley Main Street
IVP STOCK PHOTO

BRAWLEY – The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley (CCGB) and Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association requested to close Main Street between East and West Plaza Street, waive all fees associated with the event, and allow the sale of alcohol during the Imperial Valley International Brisket Cook-Off scheduled for January 20 to 21, according to a city staff report.

During a regular city council meeting on Tuesday, December 20, the item was approved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.