Brawley Parks and Recreation Manager Rachel Fonseca (far left) presented an agenda item to the city council to approve a waiver for a street closure fee for Hidalgo Society’s Noche de Fiesta event during their Nov. 1 meeting.

BRAWLEY — The Hidalgo Society will host its annual Noche de Fiesta event, which celebrates Latin American culture, on Thursday, November 10 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to a staff report.

The Brawley City Council approved a waiver of $500.00 street closure fee for Hidalgo Society’s Noche de Fiesta event at their Nov. 1 council meeting.

