BRAWLEY — As COVID-19 evolves, local communities across the country are acting to protect and promote the health and well-being of residents, this city said it is preparing to comply with the Imperial County Public Health Department’s Order to restrict activities often present in gatherings that may exacerbate the spread of COVID-19.

“We are concerned for the health of our community and it is our responsibility to take all reasonable measures to reduce exposures and protect the public, as well as our employees,” said Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.