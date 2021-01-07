Brawley audit reflects financial gains in 2019-20
BRAWLEY — This city finished the 2019-20 fiscal year on a positive note, as it saw substantial increases in its general fund compared to last fiscal year.

According to an audit report, the city increased its general fund balance by $873,009 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, and increased its general fund reserve percentage 5 points compared to the previous year.

