Brawley braces for pandemic-related revenue decline

The city of Brawley is anticipating a drop in general fund revenue of between 10 to 50 percent for the current quarter ending June 30. VINCENT OSUNA FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY – The Brawley City Council approved a resolution during its April 21 virtual meeting proclaiming the ongoing existence of an emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council had already approved such a proclamation in March that was made in conjunction with the Valley’s other cities and the county.

