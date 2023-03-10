Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Event master of ceremonies, Accessity’s Business Development Officer Larisa Urias (left) embraces Emerging Star Award winner, Director of Student Development and Activities at Imperial Valley College, Yareli Rivera-Suamataia (right) during Imperial Valley’s first ever Wow! Women of Wonder event, on Wednesday, March 8, in Holtville.
Dr. Vishwa Kapoor accepts Woman of the Year award during Imperial Valley’s first ever Wow! Women of Wonder event on Wednesday, March 8, in Holtville.
MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Event master of ceremonies, Accessity’s Business Development Officer Larisa Urias (left) embraces Emerging Star Award winner, Director of Student Development and Activities at Imperial Valley College, Yareli Rivera-Suamataia (right) during Imperial Valley’s first ever Wow! Women of Wonder event, on Wednesday, March 8, in Holtville.
MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Impeccably dressed guests gathered in Holtville’s elegant Casa Blanca Venue during Imperial Valley’s first annual Wow! Women of Wonder event, held Wednesday, March 8, in Holtville.
HOLTVILLE – The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley hosted Imperial Valley’s first ever Wow! Women of Wonder event, creating an elegant new event to celebrate imperial Valley’s most prominent women.
Coinciding with International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, the evening celebrated Imperial Valley’s most influential women through six different awards: Emerging Star Award, Influential Wow! Award, Wow! in Philanthropy Award, Wow! in Agriculture Award, Businesswoman of the Year Award, and Woman of the Year Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.