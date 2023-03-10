HOLTVILLE – The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley hosted Imperial Valley’s first ever Wow! Women of Wonder event, creating an elegant new event to celebrate imperial Valley’s most prominent women.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, the evening celebrated Imperial Valley’s most influential women through six different awards: Emerging Star Award, Influential Wow! Award, Wow! in Philanthropy Award, Wow! in Agriculture Award, Businesswoman of the Year Award, and Woman of the Year Award.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.