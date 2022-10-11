Brawley City Council approves fire engine from CalOES

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
BRAWLEY — Brawley City Council members approved an agreement between the City of Brawley and CalOES to receive a Type-1 Fire engine and equipment, also approving travel over 500 miles for Brawley Fire Department staff to acquire and deliver the vehicle, at a meeting here on October 4.
The fleet of the Brawley Fire Department is currently reduced to two operational firefighting apparatuses. Two fire engines currently assigned to frontline use are out of service with major repairs needed, according to the staff report.
