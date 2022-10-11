Brawley City Council approves fire engine from CalOES

The Brawley City Council approved an agreement between the City of Brawley and CalOES to receive a Type-1 Fire engine and equipment during a meeting, October 4, in Brawley.

 Photo Courtesy City of Brawley

BRAWLEY — Brawley City Council members approved an agreement between the City of Brawley and CalOES to receive a Type-1 Fire engine and equipment, also approving travel over 500 miles for Brawley Fire Department staff to acquire and deliver the vehicle, at a meeting here on October 4.

The fleet of the Brawley Fire Department is currently reduced to two operational firefighting apparatuses. Two fire engines currently assigned to frontline use are out of service with major repairs needed, according to the staff report.

