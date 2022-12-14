BRAWLEY – Brawley reorganized its City Council during Mayor Sam Couchman’s last meeting as mayor, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a special city council meeting.

Couchman, read the reorganization of officers starting with the mayor and chairperson appointment of George A. Nava. Nava was also named Successor Agency to Brawley Community Redevelopment Agency, Public Financing Agency and Public Improvement Corporation. Donald Wharton nominated Nava to be appointed as city mayor, and the motion was unanimously approved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.