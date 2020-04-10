Brawley City Council streams regular meeting for first time

FROM LEFT: Brawley City Manager Rosanna Moore, Councilman George Nava, Councilman Sam Couchman, Mayor Pro-Tempore Luke Hamby, Councilman Donald Wharton and Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui participate in an online regular city council meeting on Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Facebook served as the chambers Tuesday as the City Council here conducted its first regular meeting entirely online.

The meeting was facilitated using the Zoom video-conferencing platform and reflected the city’s continuing efforts to follow state and county social-distancing guidelines.

