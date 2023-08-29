Brawley City Councilman Gil Rebollar selected as Delegate for "Local Government 2030" National Convening

BRAWLEY – Brawley City Councilman, Gil Rebollar, is proud to announce that he has been selected as one of twelve distinguished City Official Delegates for the Local Government 2030 Second National Convening, “Action for the Future.”
According to a press release from Brawley City Council, Local Government 2030 arose from a 2019 challenge posed by the National Academy of Public Administration to tackle the "Grand Challenges" facing the nation. Beginning as a discourse among local government professionals in 2020, evolved into actionable projects to address these critical issues. The initiative emphasizes that collective leadership and unity across local government professions are pivotal to devising and implementing solutions. The event scheduled for January 26-27, 2024, will take place at Arizona State University’s Phoenix campus.
