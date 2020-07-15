Brawley cop pleads not guilty in rape case

BRAWLEY – A city cop who was arrested July 3 on multiple charges, including rape, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in an arraignment before Imperial County Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd.

Ricardo Gabriel Valdez, 32, faces felony charges of rape of an unconscious person, sexual battery by restraint, first degree residential burglary and assault by a public officer.

