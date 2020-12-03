Brawley DMV to move to bigger office
Brawley Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregi (at podium) speaks at a press conference announcing a new location for the city's Department of Motor Vehicles office. Also pictured: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and county Supervisor Ray Castillo PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – Not only is this city going to keep a Department of Motor Vehicles office, it is going to get a bigger one.

Officials, led by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui, held a press conference Wednesday in front of City Hall to confirm the DMV office, which has been at 1175 Main St. for decades, will be relocating to the former Aaron’s Rent-to-Own site at 173 W. Main St.

The former Aaron’s Rent-to-Own store at 173 W. Main St. in Brawley will soon be the new location for the city’s DMV office. PHOTO TOM BODUS

