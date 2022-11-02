BRAWLEY – A new middle school will soon be coming to the Brawley Elementary School District (BESD).

A dirt lot, located at the corner of Malan and Cesar Chavez, South of Miguel Hidalgo Middle School, will be the new site of BESD’s newest middle school in over six decades. On Nov. 1, BESD board members, teachers, students, local authorities, and construction agencies grabbed shovels and for the ceremony, breaking first ground on the future new school’s construction site.

