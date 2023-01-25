Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Brawley Elementary School District posted pictures on January 6 on their website showing the construction progress of the new middle school, which broke ground on November 1, 2022 at the corner of Malan and Cesar Chavez, South of Miguel Hidalgo Middle School, in Brawley. PHOTO COURTESY BESD WEBSITE
BRAWLEY – Brawley Elementary School District’s (BESD) new school site – which broke ground on November 1, 2022 at the corner of Malan and Cesar Chavez south of Miguel Hidalgo Middle School – is at the beginning stages of construction, said BESD Superintendent Rauna Fox.
The yet unnamed elementary school will be the first new school in more than 60 years in Brawley, former Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman said at the groundbreaking in November.
