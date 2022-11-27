BRAWLEY – Volunteers gathered at Brawley Feed the Need to prepare Thanksgiving plates for community members who don’t have access to the traditional holiday meal on November 24.

This year, Brawley Feed the Need shared meals with around 1,100 people in Brawley, Calipatria, Niland, Westmorland, and the Salton Sea, said Feed the Need CEO and founder, Rosalind Servin.

