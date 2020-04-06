Brawley fire 95% contained as of Sunday
A daytime view of the four-alarm fire that started Saturday in the vicinity of Austin and Weaver roads near Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO KAYLA HEACOCK

BRAWLEY – A four-alarm brush fire that started southwest of here and followed a path along the New River was 95 percent contained as of Sunday afternoon according to the Imperial County fire chief.

Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. said six units were still working on what was left of the blaze and would likely be on scene through the night.

