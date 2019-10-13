Brawley Fire Department Open House
Ryan Pendley, 5, of Brawley, plays with his plastic firefighter’s helmet during Brawley Fire Department’s open house event on Saturday in Brawley. The annual open house event, held at Fire Station No. 2 on Jones Street, featured tours of the station, a home safety trailer, fire safety presentations, fire extinguisher presentation, as well tours of AMR Ambulance, Brawley Police and Reach Air Medical vehicles. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Brawley Fire Department firefighter Rogelio Espinoza assists Frances Higuera, 3, of Brawley, in getting out of a fire engine during BFD’s open house event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Imperial Valley College Fire Academy’s Jonas Castillo helps Darcy Pendley, 3, of Brawley, get out of a home safety trailer during Brawley Fire Department’s open house event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Imperial Valley College Fire Academy chief Joshua Sanchez (right) helps Elizabeth Degrate, 2, of Brawley, extinguish a house fire during Brawley Fire Department’s open house event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

