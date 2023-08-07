BRAWLEY – On Sunday, August 6, 2023, at approximately 12:59 p.m., the Brawley Fire Department received a report of a fire at the Pioneers Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility located at 320 W. Cattle Call Drive. The fire department arrived on scene within minutes and quickly contained the fire to its point of origin. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
According to a press release from the City of Brawley, as a precautionary measure, all residents at the facility were evacuated to the Pioneers Memorial Hospital and El Centro Regional Medical Center for evaluation and care. The fire department worked closely with the facility staff and the hospital personnel to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Brawley Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.