BRAWLEY — The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services provided the Brawley Fire Department with Unit 6620, a type-6 fire engine equipped to handle diverse emergencies. The agency shared on Friday that it will be utilized for state and local mutual aid calls and city emergencies when needed.
Brawley Fire provided with new fire engine by CalOES
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
87°
Clear
- Humidity: 34%
- Cloud Coverage: 4%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:14:29 AM
- Sunset: 07:11:38 PM
Today
Sunny. High around 105F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 108F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Local ophthalmologist recognized as a top doctor in field
- County names new Social Services director
- Residents to see new DMV Kiosk at local supermarket
- Firefighters win raises from county
- Calexico family recognized for 50 years in transportation
- Local Dreamers invited to represent in national DACA Forum
- Highway 98 project moving forward
- IVC College Center opens to better serve students
- County just nicked by huge storm
- County releases records on illegal fires
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.