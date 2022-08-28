Unit 6620

Brawley Fire Department shared with the community on Friday the addition of Unit 6620 provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. 

BRAWLEY — The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services provided the Brawley Fire Department with Unit 6620, a type-6 fire engine equipped to handle diverse emergencies. The agency shared on Friday that it will be utilized for state and local mutual aid calls and city emergencies when needed.

Unit 6620

Unit 2260 is a type-6 fire engine equipped to handle diverse emergencies and will help the Brawley Fire Department with state and local mutual aid calls and city emergencies. 

