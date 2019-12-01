Brawley grad’s studio work earns a Grammy nod

Joseph Hurtado at the mixing board. Hurtado, a 2012 Brawley Union High School graduate, is up for a Grammy Award for his work on H.E.R.’s single “Hard Place.” COURTESY PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — When the 2020 Grammy Awards are presented here Jan. 26 at the Staples Center, Brawley native Joseph Hurtado will be among those in attendance, and it won’t be because he’s crashing the party.

Hurtado, a 2012 graduate of Brawley Union high school and a 25-year-old Army vet, is not only up for an award, but he’s up for one of THE awards, specifically Record of the Year, as an one of the engineers on R&B artist H.E.R.’s hit single “Hard Place.”

